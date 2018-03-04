CTA running extra trains, buses to United Center

The Chicago Transit authority will be running extra services this week to the United Center on the Near West Side.

To accommodate crowds traveling to and from Bulls and Blackhawks games and World Wrestling Entertainment events, the CTA will run extra trains and buses between about 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday.

Extra services will run on the CTA Green, Pink and Blue lines and extra buses on route #19 United Center Express, route #20 Madison and route #50 Damen, according to the CTA.

The services will run during the WWE event on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls game on Monday at 7 p.m., the Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls game on Wednesday at 7 p.m, according to the CTA.

The CTA recommends travelers purchase unlimited ride passes or add money to their Ventra cards in advance to avoid crowds.