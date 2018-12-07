Shooting in CTA tunnel caught on video, police say

Police block the entrance to the Jackson Red Line station Thursday night in the Loop after a person was shot. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Police on Friday were still looking for the man who shot a 27-year-old man at the Jackson CTA station in the Loop Thursday.

Chicago Police Department officers were still reviewing footage from high-definition cameras Friday, a police spokesman said. He added that no one is in custody, but declined to provide further details on the status of the investigation or condition of the victim.

Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the incident, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the tunnel between the Red and Blue lines, was captured on video.

The gunman, clad in a blue surgical mask and a blue hoodie, approached the victim at close range and fired twice, said Fred Waller, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol. One bullet hit the victim in the hip. No bystanders were injured.

Waller said the victim was “very uncooperative” with police, and probably knows the shooter. The victim was in serious condition Thursday.

“This area is probably one of the safest areas in the city,” Waller said at a press conference outside the station. “This is a targeted incident, so riders should not feel any type of discomfort or any type of hesitation on riding the CTA.”

The CTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.