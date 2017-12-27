CTA to offer free train and bus rides on New Year’s Eve

Chicagoans, leave your car at home this New Year’s Eve — the CTA will offer free train and bus rides for revelers.

Between 10 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday, customers can keep their cards in their wallets as they board buses and trains to get to and from their celebrations, according to the CTA.

The transit agency has been offering free rides since 1985. The free rides this year are sponsored by MillerCoors.

There will also be expanded train and bus service that night, according to the transit agency.

Last year, the CTA provided nearly 97,000 free rides on the holiday.