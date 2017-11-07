CTA trains delayed at Fullerton station for report of person with gun

A report of a person with a gun on a CTA Brown Line train Tuesday night on the North Side caused delays while police investigated.

Officers were called with the report about 5:30 p.m. and responded to the Fullerton station at Fullerton and Sheffield avenues, Chicago Police said.

The station serves Red, Brown and Purple line trains.

Some trains were stopped and others bypassed the station while authorities investigated, police and the CTA said. A description of the person reported to have a gun was not provided by the caller.

Delays related to police activity at/in area of Fullerton are affecting Red, Brown and Purple Line trains in both directions. Apologies for this inconvenience; crews working with police dept. to restore service. (Update to follow.) — cta (@cta) November 8, 2017

Trains were moving again with residual delays by 6:15 p.m., the CTA said.