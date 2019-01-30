CTA trains running on reduced schedule due to cold

CTA trains at 100th St. and Michigan Ave. in Chicago Wednesday December 6, 2017. | Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

The Chicago Transit Authority reduced the number of trains running on several of its lines Wednesday morning due to the extreme cold.

Trains on the Red, Blue, Green and Yellow lines were operating at longer intervals, the CTA said in a statement.

Red Line trains would be scheduled for every 7 to 12 minutes instead of 3 to 6 minutes, the CTA said.

Blue Line trains are scheduled to run every 10 minutes, Green Line trains every 15 to 20 minutes, and Yellow Line trains every 10 to 15 minutes, the CTA said.

Temperatures will remain at “life-threatening” levels through Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said. The freezing conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.