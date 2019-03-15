CTA worker stabbed on Red Line platform

A CTA employee was stabbed at a Red Line station in the South Loop early Friday.

At about 2 a.m. at the Roosevelt and State stop, two males and a female chased a male into the train station, police said.

The male ran behind a 38-year-old CTA worker on the platform who then became involved in an altercation with one of the male suspects.

During the dispute, the employee was stabbed in the chest and abdomen with a knife, police said. The three suspects then ran off.

The worker was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Area Central detectives are investigating.