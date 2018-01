CTA’s Bus Tracker software down due to ‘technical problem’

A Chicago Transit Authority computer program that allows riders to track buses and find arrival times at stops went down Wednesday morning.

The Bus Tracker program may be “temporarily unavailable” due to a technical problem, the CTA said in a statement about 9 a.m.

Info in CTA Bus Tracker may be temporarily unavailable due to a technical problem. Engineers working to correct. — cta (@cta) January 3, 2018

Engineers were working to correct the problem, but no estimated time was provided for when the program could be back online.