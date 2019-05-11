Cubs introduce ‘lactation pod’ for nursing mothers at Wrigley

Barrington parents Emily and Matt Tryniecki with their son Leo outside the lactation pod at Wrigley | Adam Mesirow

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Chicago Cubs unveiled a brand-new “lactation pod” this week for mothers looking for a little privacy at Wrigley Field while nursing their babies at the ballpark.

The pod, billed as a “Quiet Little Den for You and Your Cub,” is a lockable room with two benches, a table, a charging station and an outlet for plugging in a breast pump, Advocate Aurora Health spokesman Adam Mesirow said.

“Attending concerts, ballgames and other public events can be stressful for nursing mothers, so we’re proud to team up with the Cubs to offer a quiet suite for moms who are seeking a safe, comfortable, convenient environment to breastfeed or pump,” said Kelly Jo Golson, the ehalth care company’s chief marketing officer.

Moms can find the pod on Wrigley’s left field concourse near Gate 4 by the Gallagher Way entrance.

“I’m usually very uncomfortable breastfeeding at big venues,” Barrington mother Emily Tryniecki said in a statement. “You have to go into a stall – it’s cramped, it’s noisy. Normally we just avoid events or I leave early. This makes it so much more comfortable. It’s roomier, I feel like I can take my time, and even [my son] Leo can relax and feel more comfortable in here.”

The pod is part of a growing trend at MLB stadiums to introduce dedicated spaces for nursing mothers, with Fenway Park in Boston being the first to establish a pod in 2015, according to local news station WPRI.

Advocate opened a lactation pod at Soldier Field last year.