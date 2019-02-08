In wake of release his dad’s racist emails, Tom Ricketts meets with Muslims

Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts met with representatives from the Muslim community at the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations for 90 minutes Friday afternoon, days after his father’s Islamophobic emails were made public.

In a brief interview with the Sun-Times after the meeting, Ricketts said the get-together was “very positive” and that he was “glad we had the chance to get it done.”

The meeting was prompted by the release of emails from Ricketts’ father, Joe Ricketts, the founder of TD Ameritrade, that showed the patriarch engaging in racist jokes and spouting anti-Muslim conspiracy theories.

Representatives from CAIR did not respond to messages sent Friday asking how the meeting went.

“I deeply regret and apologize for some of the exchanges I had in my emails,” Joe Ricketts said in a statement provided to the Sun-Times and other news outlets. “Sometimes I received emails that I should have condemned. Other times I’ve said things that don’t reflect my value system. I strongly believe that bigoted ideas are wrong.”

On Tuesday, representatives from CAIR had blasted the emails, saying: “Bigotry has no home in Chicago.”

“The idea that Muslims do not belong or are a threat to our culture is a tired, old Islamophobic trope that is disproven every day through living, working, contributing and leading in America, our home,” said Ahmed Rehab, the executive director of the Chicago office of CAIR. “It is lazy, ignorant and, moreover, blatantly false. We expect and demand better.”