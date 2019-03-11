Cubs’ World Series ‘Miracle’ stage musical poised for its opening day

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4 games to 3. | Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The story of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship season is about to get its first at bat.

“Miracle,” with a book by Jason Brett and music and lyrics by Michael Mahler, and produced by William Marovitz and Arny Granat, begins previews May 8 at the Royal George Theatre in Old Town. The musical has reportedly been approved by the Cubs organization.

The play tells the story of the fictional Delaneys, a blue-collar North Side Chicago family whose lives have been intrinsically linked to their beloved Cubs for generations.

In a 2016 interview with the Sun-Times when plans for the musical were announced, Marovitz said: “This is a play about one of the most heart-stopping season’s in Chicago baseball history. The musical captures, in song and story, everything this wonderful Cubs team and World Series Championship represents. The play centers on a local family, from grandpa to grandson, and encompasses tradition, overcoming adversity and alleged curses. It captures the pursuit of this special team, as carefully and shrewdly molded together by Tom Ricketts and Theo Epstein. It truly proves, as the title song says, “Sometimes, Miracles Do Happen”!”

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or by phone at (312) 988-9000.