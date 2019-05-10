Cupich apologizes to ‘my Jewish brothers and sisters’ after Farrakhan speech

The Rev. Michael Pfleger sits next to Minister Louis Farrakhan, of the Nation of Islam, before they both speak at St. Sabina Church Thursday night. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cardinal Blase Cupich apologized to “my Jewish brothers and sisters” in a lengthy statement issued Friday, the night after Minister Lewis Farrakhan referred to “Satanic Jews” in an impassioned speech at Rev. Michael Pfleger’s St. Sabina Church.

Cupich laid the blame at Pfleger’s feet, saying the South Side priest did not consult Cupich before inviting the controversial leader of the National of Islam into his church.

“Minister Farrakhan could have taken the opportunity to deliver a unifying message of God’s love for all his children,” Cupich’s statement read. “Instead, he repeatedly smeared the Jewish people, using a combination of thinly veiled discriminatory rhetoric and outright slander.”

Cupich, leader of the Archdiocese of Chicago, made no mention of possible disciplinary action against Pfleger; he did “encourage” Pfleger to visit the Illinois Holocaust Museum “to meet with their leadership and dialogue with survivors.”

A night earlier, Farrakhan gave a defiant and defensive response to Facebook banning him from all social platforms for violations of its policies on hate speech.

“I’m here to separate the good Jews from the Satanic Jews,” Farrakhan preached at the end of what up to then had been a largely uncontroversial speech.

“I have not said one word of hate. I do not hate Jewish people. Not one that is with me has ever committed a crime against the Jewish people, black people, white people. As long as you don’t attack us, we won’t bother you.”

Pfleger on Friday did not respond to repeated efforts by the Chicago Sun-Times to contact him for comment on Farrakhan’s speech.