Cute, fluffy and recalled children’s toys for sale online

Nancy Cowles holds up a recalled children’s fitness tracker that caused burns on kids’ wrists. Cowles, executive director of a children’s product safety advocacy group, is calling for better safeguards from online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. | Mitch Dudek for the Sun-Times

An infant’s toy with a sharp piece of metal sticking out.

A fitness tracker that’s burned the wrists of children who plucked it from a McDonald’s Happy Meal and strapped it on.

And a children’s bath robe that doesn’t meet this minimum standard: when set ablaze, it will not burn faster than newspaper.

Each was on display Tuesday as Chicago-based KID — short for Kids In Danger, a children’s product safety advocacy group — released it’s annual progress report.

Nancy Cowles, KID’s executive director, said she was able to purchase the children’s products on eBay and Amazon despite recalls issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

And despite policies in place by the mega retailers prohibiting the sale of recalled goods.

Cowles expressed her frustration at a news conference at the Thompson Center in the Loop alongside Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

“It is against the law for anyone to knowingly sell a recalled product,” she said before calling on online marketplaces to do more to put a stop to it.

Messages to eBay and Amazon were not immediately returned.

“Brick and mortar stores have done a good job of this and I think now we need to look at the online marketplace,” Cowles said.

“We tend to believe that if something is for sale, it should be safe, but unfortunately that is not always the case,” Madigan said.

According to the KID report, 93 children’s products — nearly 12 million units — were recalled in the United States in 2017.

No deaths were reported from last year’s recall. But it’s unclear how many of the products are still in circulation. That information is redacted from documents routinely provided to KID by manufacturers through the Freedom of Information Act.

Cowles said current legislation allows for company secrets to be blacked out on documents issued to the public.

“But they’re using it even to hide public data…with a broad brush they’re simply refusing to provide any information,” said Cowles, who’s researching ways to compel companies to be more transparent.

From products flagged for recall in 2016, a dresser sold by IKEA was the only one that’s been linked to the loss of life.

The deaths of eight kids have been linked to the dresser, which was recalled because it presented a danger of tipping over onto children.

Parents can check for recalled products and injury reports, as well as report products, on SaferProducts.gov.

And Madigan’s office operates a “recall hotline” for consumers seeking information on recalled products. The number is 888-414-7678.