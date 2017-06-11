CVS to add next-day delivery in 2018

CVS Health is cranking up prescription deliveries to customer homes or workplaces, as the drugstore chain tries to squeeze more of an edge from a massive store network that puts 70 percent of the U.S. population within three miles of one of its locations.

The nation’s second-largest drugstore chain will start offering free, same-day deliveries in December from its Manhattan sites. It will also expand next-day deliveries nationwide early next year while also bringing the same-day service to several more cities.

Drugstores and other retailers have been pushing more customer-friendly services in recent years in part to counter competitive pressure from Amazon. The online retail giant already offers to its Amazon Prime members in some cities same-day deliveries of consumer goods typically sold in drugstores. That’s a direct threat to the networks of thousands of stores built by chains like CVS built in order to get closer to the customer.

CVS Health Corp. plans to expand same-day deliveries to Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco by early next year.

A company spokeswoman said the delivery service would be a faster alternative and have a wider reach than its mail-order business.

CVS Health runs more than 9,700 retail locations, including pharmacies in Target stores. The company started a curbside pick-up service a couple of years ago, and it already offers deliveries from about 1,600 locations.

The company says its free, same-day service in Manhattan will be done within hours. It will hire couriers to deliver prescriptions and other products in secure, tamper-proof packaging.

“We’re pushing the envelope on basically serving the patient wherever she is,” Executive Vice President Helena Foulkes told Wall Street analysts during a Monday morning conference call.