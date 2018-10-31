Cyclist killed in crash with car in Round Lake Beach

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday evening in north suburban Round Lake Beach.

Authorities were called at 7:38 p.m. about the crash at Fairfield Road and Hillside Drive, according to a statement from Round Lake Beach police. They arrived to find a 56-year-old man who had been hit by a vehicle.

He was riding a bike west across Fairfield at Hillside when he was hit by a 2006 Honda Pilot, police said. The 41-year-old Lake Villa man driving the Honda stayed at the scene after the crash.

The 56-year-old, who lived in Round Lake Beach, was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His identity has not been released.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.