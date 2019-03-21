Woman charged with DUI after crash with squad car in South Chicago

A woman is facing DUI charges after allegedly rear-ending a police car Wednesday night in South Chicago.

Cynthia Smith, 34, was driving a 2016 Honda Fit about 10 p.m. when it slammed into the back of a squad car that was stopped at a red light in the 7900 block of South South Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

The two male officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening and are expected to be treated and released, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Smith, who lives in Roseland on the Far South Side, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said. She was also issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

She is scheduled to appear in traffic court on April 22.