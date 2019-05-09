6 people shot, 3 critically injured Wednesday in Chicago

Six people were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

No gun-related deaths were reported, but three people were critically injured, including a 19-year-old man who was shot outside a high school in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was shot in the neck about 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said.

The man was carried into Second Chance High School after the attack until an ambulance arrived, according to a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

The day’s last reported shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in Lawndale on the West Side.

A 44-year-old man was in the 3900 block of West Arthington Street when someone fired shots, police said. He was hit in the chest and arm.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

Earlier in the evening, a 42-year-old man was wounded in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

About 5:19 p.m., the man was in the 8700 block of South Stony Island Avenue when he was struck by gunfire in the chest and arm, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

About 2 p.m, a 28-year-old man was wounded in the Heart of Chicago on the West Side.

He was walking in the 2000 block of South Oakley Avenue when someone opened fire and hit him in the leg, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

The day’s first reported shooting occurred at 1 a.m. when two men were shot in Bronzeville.

The men, 25 and 29 years old, were outside in the 3600 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone got out of a gray Chevy Tahoe and fired shots before fleeing the scene, police said. The 25-year-old was struck in the leg and the 29-year-old was hit in the shoulder.

Both men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

On Tuesday, three people were shot — one fatally — in Chicago.

