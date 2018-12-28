Mayoral candidate Fioretti proposes renaming Daley Plaza in pointed jab

Mayoral candidate and former alderman Bob Fioretti made his own pitch to rename an already-named Chicago landmark for Barack Obama Friday.

Fioretti held a tongue-in-cheek press conference Friday morning outside of the Daley Center, where he proposed that Daley Plaza should be renamed for the former president.

The press conference was intended as a jab at fellow mayoral hopeful Bill Daley, who suggested last week that the Dan Ryan Expressway should be renamed to honor Obama and said he’d “like to see the legislature act on this early next year.”

“If the city is to un-name public institutions that memorialize 20th-Century politicians, we should start the un-naming with the plaza named for an ancestor of the mayoral candidate who thinks it’s a great idea,” read a release from Fioretti’s team announcing the “facetious” event.

Bill Daley is the brother of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, and the son of longtime Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley, for whom the plaza is named.

Daley’s announcement late last week made headlines, and stayed in the news after the Ryan family condemned the idea, expressing “shock and disappointment” at the suggestion that the former Cook County board president’s legacy be erased from his namesake highway.

At his press conference Friday morning, Fioretti called Daley’s proposal to rename the Dan Ryan after President Obama “ludicrous” and “a shameful attempt to pander” to African-American voters.

Fioretti and Daley are competing in a crowded race for mayor, with 18 candidates currently in the vying for a spot on the ballot in February.