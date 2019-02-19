2 juveniles flee cops in stolen car, crash on Dan Ryan

Police arrested two juveniles who fled in a stolen car Monday night and crashed on the Dan Ryan expressway on the South Side.

Officers saw a stolen 2017 Buick and tried to pull it over, but the car sped off from the 5100 block of South Damen Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The car drove onto the expressway, where it crashed into a guardrail near 45th Street, police said.

The two juveniles were treated at Mercy Hospital and placed into custody, police said. Charges were pending against them early Tuesday.