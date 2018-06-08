Dan Ryan wrong-way crash at 63rd caused by DUI driver: Illinois State Police

Emergency crews work early Friday at the site of a multiple vehicle crash on the outbound Dan Ryan. | Chicago Fire Media

A Chicago woman is likely facing driving drunk charges after causing a head-on collision early Friday on the Dan Ryan when she drove the wrong way on the expressway, authorities said.

The 19-year-old was driving a 2007 Toyota sedan north in the southbound lanes when she struck a 2005 Cadillac SUV in the left lanes of Interstate 94 about 2:55 a.m. near 63rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The 19-year-old, a 20-year-old woman in her vehicle and a 49-year-old Harvey man who was driving the Cadillac were all taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, state police said. Their conditions had stabilized.

Two other passengers in the SUV declined medical attention.

The 19-year-old driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving drunk and charges were pending, police said.

Lanes on the expressway were closed while the crash was investigated, but reopened by 4 a.m.