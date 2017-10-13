Dan Ryan lane closures start Saturday for CTA construction

The innermost northbound and southbound lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway will close for over two weeks starting Saturday for construction on the CTA Red Line’s 95th/Dan Ryan train station and bus terminal.

The temporary closure, which affects lanes adjacent to the Red Line tracks, starts at 10 p.m. Saturday and is expected to continue through 10 p.m. Oct. 29, according to a statement from the CTA.

Construction on the 95th Street Terminal began in late 2014, the CTA said. The south terminal is expected to be completed in early 2018, and the north terminal will be ready in late 2018.

For more information on the project, visit: www.transitchicago.com/95thTerminal/.