Man struck by vehicle on Dan Ryan

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. for a man struck by a car on Interstate 90/94 at Garfield Boulevard, Illinois State Police said.

Video posted to social media appears to show a man by a concrete median walk in front of a passing car.

Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical, but stabilized, condition, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said.