Dan Ryan semi rollover causing delays
Traffic on Interstate 94 following a semitrailer rollover crash about noon near 71st Street. | Google
A semitrailer rolled over Tuesday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway, causing significant delays.
The semi rolled over about noon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 71st Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Troopers were on scene.