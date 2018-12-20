Man shot and wounded on Dan Ryan Expy.

A man was wounded in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday night on the South Side.

The shooting happened in the outbound lanes of the expressway at 43rd Street, according to Illinois State Police, who received the call about 11:20 p.m.

The 20-year-old man was picked up by paramedics at 54th and Carpenter streets and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department District Deputy Chief Curtis Hudson.

Chicago police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head, but that he was walking a talking and that his condition had stabilized.

State police were investigating the shooting.