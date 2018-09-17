Dan Ryan shooting shuts down expressway for hours

State police investigate where bullets were fired on the Dan Ryan Sunday night. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A portion of the Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down for hours early Monday as police investigated a shooting where no one was hurt.

State police responded to the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the northbound lanes of the expressway at 79th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but a vehicle sustained damage, police said. No suspects were arrested as of Monday morning.

All northbound traffic was diverted to side streets from 87th to 75th streets as police investigated the scene.