Pfleger butts heads with Rauner as protesters attempt Dan Ryan shutdown

Father Michael Pfleger speaks at an anti-violence march on the South Side on May 19. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

The Rev. Michael Pfleger said he plans to go forward with his Dan Ryan shutdown protest Saturday morning despite a claim from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office that organizers had agreed to limit their demonstration to the shoulder of the expressway.

Rauner spokeswoman Patty Schuh released a statement about 6:45 a.m. saying “a comprehensive plan to allow controlled access to the shoulder of the Dan Ryan Expressway for a peaceful protest against Chicago’s violence was negotiated and approved by all stakeholders,” including the Illinois State Police, Chicago police and Pfleger.

“Our primary concern is — and remains — the safety of the marchers, motorists and people of Chicago. We want their voices to be heard, not more senseless loss of life,” said Schuh, who claimed the agreement was reached Thursday. “We are taking every step necessary to ensure public safety and free speech. Those who choose to ignore the agreed-to boundaries of the planned march will face legal consequences and the dangers of an open expressway.”

Pfleger fired back in a tweet an hour later calling talk of an agreement to stay on the shoulder a “LIE.”

“No AGREEMENT HAS BEEN MADE,” Pfleger tweeted.

I'm told that Gov. Rauner put out a statement that we had come to an agreement that we would walk on the shoulder of the road….that Mr. GOVERNOR is a LIE…No AGREEMENT HAS BEEN MADE — Fr. Michael Pfleger (@MichaelPfleger) July 7, 2018

State police then doubled down on the claim that an agreement had been reached, saying traffic would get by in the left two lanes “with a barrier in between the protesters and traffic.”

The march will be allowed on the Dan Ryan. The left two lanes of traffic will be open with a barrier in between the protesters and traffic. pic.twitter.com/iPdvNaIC1M — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) July 7, 2018

Pfleger’s controversial South Side protest is scheduled to spill onto the northbound lanes of the expressway at 79th Street about 10 a.m., with buses carrying activists from Pfleger’s St. Sabina Church at 9:30 a.m.

At least 1,000 protesters will attempt to take over the expressway until about noon, as they march north to 67th Street.

Pfleger and other organizers of the march — which include the groups Chicago Strong, Gather Activism and March for Our Lives Chicago — say they’re highlighting the need for action on the gun violence problem that is largely concentrated on the South and West sides.

But state police, who have jurisdiction over the city’s expressways, initially warned that they would arrest anyone who marches onto the Dan Ryan, before saying Saturday they would “accommodate the marchers and provide them with limited access.”

“Our primary concern has always been the safety of the public and the preservation of life,” ISP Director Leo Scmitz said in a statement. “This decision was made due to the heightened risks posed by anticipated actions which were recently disclosed to us. The ISP will take the necessary steps to ensure we do everything in our power to prevent anyone from getting hurt or injured.”

Chicago police officials also urged Pfleger to abandon the expressway takeover attempt, saying they’ll be required to pull 200 officers out of violence-plagued neighborhoods to provide support along the march route — but CPD released a statement Thursday noting they “will not participate in any physical arrests of those peaceful protesting gun violence.”

Pfleger has rejected the calls to change plans.

“That was the decision that was made for the acts of civil disobedience and direct action because we are not getting the services we need in our communities, and the violence is continuing,” he said last week. “We’re not backing down on it.”

Follow along with Sun-Times reporters Rachel Hinton, Manny Ramos and Ashlee Rezin as the demonstration continues.

The Faith Community of St. Sabina asks demonstrators to position themselves with a gated fence on 79th st. #DanRyanShutDown pic.twitter.com/wUHNNgderk — Manny Ramos (@_ManuelRamos_) July 7, 2018