Lanes of inbound Dan Ryan closed for tanker leaking fuel at 79th

Chicago Fire Department and Illinois State Police respond to an accident Monday morning on the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street. At least 3 people were injured in the accident. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three people were injured early Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 2:50 a.m., emergency responders were called to the inbound lanes near 78th Street for a crash involving a car, a semitrailer and a tanker truck that was leaking fuel, according to Illinois State Police.

Paramedics took three people to hospitals for minor injuries, police said.

Two were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and a third person was taken to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder. Paramedics listed them in “red” condition.

State police shut down all inbound lanes at 79th Street. One lane of inbound traffic was opened by 3:40 a.m.

At least six vehicles from the Chicago Fire Department, including a hazmat truck, were at the scene of the crash. The hazmat situation was ended by 3:40 a.m., Schroder said.

Additional information was not released.