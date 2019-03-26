Woman found dead of strangulation at Waukegan motel

A woman was found strangled Saturday morning at a motel in north suburban Waukegan.

Employees called police at 11:25 a.m. after finding 46-year-old Danette Amos-Williams unresponsive at the motel in the 3000 block of West Belvidere Road, according to a statement from Waukegan police. She was dead at the scene.

The preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Monday indicated Amos-Williams, who lived in Waukegan, died of strangulation, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. A final ruling on the cause and manner of her death is pending toxicology testing and further investigation.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Investigators think Amos-Williams knew her attacker and are calling the case is an “isolated incident.”