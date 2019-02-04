Family of slain college student body president presses for answers after arrests

D'Angelo Bratton-Bland, 23, was on track to get his bachelor's degree in May from Lincoln University. | The Gemini Group LTD

The Chicago family of a student body president at a Missouri university said they are pleased but are still pressing for answers after authorities arrested a second suspect in his shooting death.

D’Angelo Bratton-Bland, 23, attended Perspectives Academy in Bronzeville before attending Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. Police discovered him with gunshot wounds in a vehicle that had been stopped for speeding. He died on Dec. 11 at a hospital.

Michael Bouchee, 19, was arrested on January 29 and is facing charges for second-degree murder. Deangelo Frazier, 29, was earlier charged in connection to Bratton-Bland’s death.

In December, Bouchee and Frazier were both charged for “drug activities” that police said occurred at the same time and place where Bratton-Bland was killed, the Jefferson City News Tribune reported.

In a statement issued Monday, Bratton-Bland’s family said they still had questions about what transpired.

“We are pleased to learn the police have apprehended the people they believe are responsible for D’Angelo’s murder, which brings us a step closer to closure,” the family said.

But the statement continued to point out several apparent discrepancies in the investigation, which has cleared Bratton-Bland of any wrongdoing in his own death. The family is asking for answers to their questions about whether Bratton-Bland was the intended target of the shooting, the point of impact of bullets and the possible involvement of a black fraternity. The family also wants other details regarding the shooting incident.

“While police believe they have the people who actually killed D’Angelo, we are still left with many unanswered questions,” the statement said. “We will continue to seek answers, transparency and justice for D’Angelo.”

Bratton-Bland was student body president at Lincoln University, a historically black university. He was also openly gay, raising concerns about whether his shooting was motivated by hate.

A motive has not yet been provided by authorities.

Related