Dangerous heat continues; storms and cold front expected this evening

Chad (35) and Tripp (10) Scott sit at Ohio Street Beach while Chad's wife is at a conference in town. Chad said it is warmer here than back at home in Alabama. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

An excessive heat warning for Chicago remains in effect through Sunday evening, when a cool front is expected to usher in lows around 70 degrees.

The excessive heat warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Very humid air will make temperatures feel as high as 110 to 115 degrees during the daytime.

The temperatures can lead to potentially hazardous conditions, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing heath conditions.

The weather service warned residents to check on the elderly and those without air conditioning. People were warned of the dangers of leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Chicago residents can call 311 for information about the city’s cooling centers or to request a well-being check for elderly friends or relatives.

Thunderstorms are likely Sunday evening and may be severe with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The rain is likely to cool the air and cancel the heat warning in western counties, the weather service said.

There will be a slight drop in temperature before rewarming heading into the Fourth of July on Wednesday, the weather service said, showing temperatures between 85 and 89 degrees Monday and 85 and 90 degrees Tuesday before being between 87 and 92 degrees Wednesday.