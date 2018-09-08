Dangerous waves, flooding expected along lake over weekend

Strong waves crash along the Lake Michigan shoreline near 31st Street Beach, Thursday morning, April 6, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Dangerous waves and flooding were forecast along Lake Michigan this weekend as high winds move through the Chicagoland area.

Gusts might reach 35 mph and waves could top 10 feet or higher, according to the National Weather Service.

Northeast winds could cause immediate flooding near lakeshore paths and make dangerous swimming conditions, the weather service said. The warning lasts through Sunday night.

The lakeshore flood advisory extended from Lake County, Illinois to Lake County, Indiana.

Remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon were expected to move northeast and bring rain and thunderstorms. Storms were forecast for Sunday morning mostly south of I-80, according to the weather service. Scattered showers would then move through areas north of the expressway.