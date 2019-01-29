Dangerous windchill begins Tuesday

Residents try to keep warm and dry on North Ridge Boulevard near West Birchwood Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood after Chicago more than 3 inches of snow, Monday morning, Jan. 28, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The windchill in Chicago will dip to dangerous levels starting Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will feel like 15 to 30 degrees below zero on Tuesday before plunging further overnight to “extremely dangerous” levels of 40 to 50 degrees below zero, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

The temperature will remain at “life-threatening” levels through Thursday morning, the weather service said. The freezing conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

There is a chance of snow showers late Tuesday morning through the evening, the weather service said. Minor accumulation under an inch is possible.

Blowing snow Tuesday afternoon and night could cause hazardous travel conditions.

Chicago Public Schools canceled Wednesday classes due to the dangerous weather.

Schools would remain open on Tuesday because potentially hazardous lows were not expected until the evening, the district said. CPS has not announced if classes would be canceled on Thursday.

Chicago’s two major airports canceled more than 1,300 flights by Monday night due to the weather.

