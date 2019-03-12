Suburban father accused of biting his 10-month-old daughter

A Lake Villa Township man is facing multiple charges after allegedly biting his 10-month-old daughter.

The Lake County sheriff’s office said Daniel K. Martin, 31, is charged with felony aggravated battery to a child and two counts of domestic battery.

Sheriff’s responded to a DCFS notice about possible child abuse at a residence in the 38800 block of North Cedar Crest Drive on March 11, authorities said. Upon arrival, they met with a family member and evaluated the child.

According to detectives, the baby had what appeared to be bite marks and bruises on her face and arms.

Lake County sheriff’s officers found that Martin bit the child out of anger because she would not fall asleep, detectives said.

Martin is being held at the Lake County jail on $50,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 18 at 9 a.m.