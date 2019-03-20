Man charged with violating sex offender registration in north suburbs
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A north suburban man has been charged with violating his sex offender registration by failing to report an address change.
Daniel P. Pemrick, 63, was charged with failure to register as a sexual offender when he moved from his Gurnee home without notifying authorities, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, and on Tuesday members of the sheriff’s Warrants Team found him living in an Ingleside home with a 9-year-old child, authorities said. He was taken into custody without incident.
He was also charged with failure to disclose that he was living with a minor, the sheriff’s office said.
Pemrick was previously convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 7-year-old victim when he was 40, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. He also has past convictions for failure to report a change of address or employment and failure to report annually.
He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $250,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for April 9.