Woman killed in Justice crash

A woman died in a vehicle crash in southwest suburban Justice.

Danielle Preuss, 39, was involved in the crash about noon on Thursday in the 8100 block of West 79th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died the next day at 12:50 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Friday found Preuss died of multiple injuries from the vehicle collision.

Justice police did not immediately reply to a request for further information.