Mayoral ally accuses CPD of violating Emanuel-touted welcoming city ordinance

Ald. Danny Solis has filed a complaint with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability over a raid on a Pilsen mini-market at 18th and Ashland. | Google Streetview

One of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s closest City Council allies on Monday accused the Chicago Police Department of violating Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance in a way that led to the arrest, detention and possible deportation of an undocumented mother of three.

Ald. Danny Solis (25th), chairman of the City Council’s Zoning Committee, is so incensed by the Aug. 1 raid at a Pilsen mini-market at 18th Street and Ashland Avenue, he’s joining forces with the Resurrection project to file a complaint with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The mini-market — descended upon in an 8:30 a.m. raid that, according to Solis, included 25 police officers and 15 police vehicles — is diagonally across the intersection from the Resurrection Project.

Solis said he got a briefing on Friday with the police commander involved in the raid. She explained that the Department of Homeland Security has a branch that deals with counterfeit items and that’s why she asked Homeland Security to be part of the raid.

“They’re not supposed to do any effort–even with a warrant–that collaborates with Homeland Security or ICE….A woman who was a clerk there ended up being handcuffed and taken into custody with Homeland Security,” the alderman said.

“This woman who has three kids — 21, 17 and 16 — is now in custody and likely to be deported. If this happened because the Police Department violated a city ordinance, then I think it is outrageous and that’s why I’m calling for an investigation.”

Solis also questioned the priorities that allowed that amount of police resources to be devoted to an investigation of alleged counterfeit products being sold at the mini-mart.

“They collected fake t-shirts and hats from 8:30 in the morning `til 2 in the afternoon. I mean — don’t we have a lot of crime going on? Gang bangers and drug dealers? And we need to do this?” Solis said.

At a City Hall news conference Monday, community activist Emma Lozano, pastor of Lincoln United Methodist Church, noted that the woman likely to be deported Friday, had “absolutely nothing to do with selling or buying” illegal merchandise.

“Why would you do this when they tell us they’re only going after the `bad hombres’? What does she have to do with that?” Lozano said.

“What’s going on here if we have to put 25 police officers and all of this operation, this collaboration of Homeland Security to pick up a mom who’s been here more than 20 years working and all her children are U.S. citizen children? Why would they target her? This is not what we would call the `bad hombres.’ This is not a cartel. This is not a delinquent.”

Before testifying at a City Council hearing U.S. immigration policy, Lozano said it’s not the only example of “excessive abuse” going on in Chicago.

“We have a father who was picked up in Little Village on his way to get coffee before he goes to work, which he does every morning…He was stopped because they said his car looked like a vehicle they were looking for. Now, he’s in deportation proceedings,” Lozano said.

“This is happening in Pilsen, Back of the Yards, Avondale. It’s happening all over the city of Chicago. We need to pass this resolution that restores the protections we won under Barack Obama. That’s why we’re here.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has claimed that Chicago has been and will always be a “welcoming city” where Chicago Police Officers will not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He has sued the Trump administration repeatedly—and scored legal victories at several levels—to prevent the Trump administration from cutting off federal funding to Chicago and other sanctuary cities.

How does the mayor feel about the Aug. 1 raid, which had a warrant and included several city departments?

“He’s gonna be as angry and outraged as I am on this,” Solis said.

“His office is the one that got me a briefing from the [police] commander on Friday.”

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern had no immediate comment on the Solis’ demand for a COPA investigation of the Aug. 1 raid.