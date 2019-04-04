Indiana man reported missing after arriving at O’Hare

A man was reported missing after his plane arrived at O’Hare International Airport and he never returned home to northwest Indiana.

Danny Spretnjak, 33, was last seen arriving at the International Terminal about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He was supposed to take a bus to his home in Highland, Indiana, but police said he never arrived.

Anyone who knows his location was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266 or Highland police at (219) 828-3184.