Daoud gets 16 years in FBI terror sting; tried to set off car bomb in Loop

Adel Daoud was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison for a decision he made at age 18 — when he pushed what he thought was a detonator that would set off a half-ton car bomb in the Loop.

The detonator was fake. Daoud, of Hillside, was caught up in an FBI sting; he was sitting in the front seat of a car, next to an undercover FBI agent, when he pushed the button on Sept. 14, 2012.

He was arrested later that day.

Besides the prison term, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman also imposed 45 years of supervised release.

Prosecutors had argued last week for a sentence of 40 years in prison.

At the conclusion of his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Daoud had said that when he looks back on, “sometimes I laugh at my stupidity.” He added: “I don’t want to kill people or join a terrorist group.”

But federal prosecutors say Daoud set out to commit mass murder in 2012 using a bomb that reeked of gasoline and was filled with wiring and “bags and bags of fertilizer.” It turned out to be inert and created by the FBI, but the feds say it should have scared the teenager. Instead, Daoud got excited.

“He believed he was fulfilling his mission for God,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Barry Jonas had insisted last week.

RELATED STORIES

• Prosecutors want 40 years for bomb plot suspect, defense seeks 2021 release

• Plea in 2012 bomb plot sets stage for a contentious, lengthy sentencing

• Feds lay out their case against the man set to plea in 2012 Loop bomb plot

“It was never too late to back out from the plan until I pushed the button,” Daoud had told the judge last week as he apologized for his crimes. “I didn’t realize that.”

Daoud’s lawyer, Thomas Anthony Durkin, has repeatedly used the case to criticize the federal government’s handling of the war on terror. He did so again Wednesday, calling it a “political C-Y-A contest.” He said the FBI came up with the idea for a bomb that could inflict mass casualties, not Daoud.

“This kid, this American kid who was lost at sea, deserves a chance to have a life,” Durkin said as he argued for a sentence that could free Daoud by 2021.

Troubled by his lengthy ramblings on the internet, the FBI opened its investigation into Daoud in May 2012. That July, Daoud would cross paths with an undercover agent he believed to be the cousin of someone he had been chatting with online.

Daoud continued to espouse radical ideas in his conversations with the undercover agent, letting the tone of his voice rise and fall wildly and laughing often. He suggested several potential targets for an attack — including Woodfield Mall, an address on Navy Pier and bars and military offices — and he even mentioned flying cars.

In the end, he chose to set off a car bomb at the Cactus Bar and Grill. The undercover agent warned him, “People are gonna die.”

Daoud replied: “Yeah, that’s the point. … It has to be at least a hundred people.”

After his arrest, Daoud would enlist a fellow inmate in an attempt to have the undercover agent killed. He used the code words “How is Uncle Mike doing” on a recorded jailhouse call to set the plan in motion. Then, in 2015, Daoud also tried to kill another inmate over a drawing of the Prophet Muhammad. The attack left the victim covered in blood.

Daoud admitted the facts around those charges but denied culpability; the unusual approach is known as an Alford plea.

Contributing: Jon Seidel