Authorities ID family, including 7-year-old girl, shot to death in Darien home

Authorities have identified three members of a family found dead early Sunday in the west suburban Darien home as a married couple and their 7-year-old daughter.

After responding to a call of shots fired just before 1 a.m. in the 7500 block of Farmingdale, officers found all three dead of gunshot wounds in the home, according to Darien police and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office.

They were identified Monday as 7-year-old Oliva Esho, 33-year-old Bourk Esho and 42-year-old Olasunkanmi Esho, the coroner’s office said.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

Authorities have not released additional details, but police said they do not believe there is a threat to the community.