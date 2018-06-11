Darien police find 3 family members dead in home after shots fired call

A shots fired call early Sunday resulted in authorities finding three members of the same family dead in a west suburban Darien home.

Officers responded to the report just before 1 a.m. to the 7500 block of Farmingdale Drive, according to a statement from Darien police.

The three family members were all found dead inside the home, police said. Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

Authorities have not released additional details, but said they do not believe there is any threat to the community.