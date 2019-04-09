Boy, 13, reported missing from Englewood

Darius Evans was last seen Monday in Englewood. | Chicago police

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Darius Evans was last seen about 8 p.m. Monday in the area near 67th Street and Parnell Avenue, Chicago police said.

Evans, who is 5-feet tall and 120 pounds, was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and yellow and black gym shoes, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8274.