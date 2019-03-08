Dart warns of scammers posing as Apple customer service reps

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s office has issued a warning about phone scammers who have been calling area residents posing as Apple customer service representatives.

Victims have received calls from scammers who said they were from Apple Inc., and claimed there was a security problem with the victims’ devices of iCloud accounts, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. The callers asked victims to provide their IP addresses or other personal information such as usernames, passwords or financial information.

Phone numbers associated with the scam have included (800) 275-2273 or (708) 336-8450, although they can appear on caller ID as “Apple Customer Service” or “Apple Inc.,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said Apple is aware of the scam and that actual customer service representatives will never ask for information like passwords or security keys over the phone.

The sheriff’s office is advising residents to be wary of any unsolicited calls and to hang up and call Apple Customer Service at (800) 692-7753 if they receive a call claiming to be from the company.