Dashcam video shows officer fatally shoot man who pinned him with SUV

A Chicago Police officer opens fire after a driver pinned him against his SUV during a September encounter on the Northwest Side. | Screen-grab from Civilian Office of Police Accountability video

Police oversight officials released case files on Thursday from their investigation into an officer who fatally shot a 19-year-old man after being pinned against his police SUV earlier this year in the Northwest Side Hanson Park neighborhood.

The cache of documents provided by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability includes dashcam footage of Juan Flores backing an SUV into the officer, who then opens fire.

Flores called police at 12:19 a.m. on Sept. 10, complaining that someone at a party in the 900 block of North Kedvale had taken the keys to his Honda Pilot, according to an audio recording. Flores noted that his girlfriend’s father had taken his keys.

“He said he’s not gonna give me my keys until I apologize to his daughter,” Flores said in the call after claiming the older man had a gun.

Flores can be heard in a police body camera feed telling responding officers that his girlfriend’s father’s friends took his jacket and keys, noting that the father had kicked him out of the party because he was “going out with his daughter.”

“I just want to look for my keys, that’s it,” Flores said as he searched for his property. “I don’t want no problem with him.”

Throughout the body camera video, the father and the other partygoers denied anything had been taken. Through a translator, Flores’ girlfriend’s father told officers that the teen was trying to drive drunk, and should be arrested.

As Flores searched a backyard for his property, another person emerged with his keys claiming they were in his SUV all along, video shows.

An emotional Flores then got back into the SUV and sped off as an officer ordered him to stop, video shows.

Dashcam footage of the ensuing pursuit shows Flores backing his SUV into Officer Jesse Oeinck, pinning him against the hood of a police cruiser as he tried to stop the 19-year-old in the 2100 block of North Laramie.

Just before 1 a.m., Oeinck can be seen opening fire into the SUV before resting his weapon on the cruiser’s hood and crumpling to the ground. He fired five rounds, according to a police report.

Flores died at the scene, which was not far from his home, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Oeinck was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A CPD lieutenant signed off on a report indicating he had acted within departmental guidelines.

Per CPD policy, Oeinck was placed on administrative duty for 30 days while the shooting was investigated by the Independent Police Review Authority.

WARNING: Graphic content. Incident occurs at 04:49.