Daughter, father seriously hurt in Burnside home fire

Neighbors look on as firefighters investigate a blaze in the 600 block of East 88th Street hospitalized two people in serious condition. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman and her father were seriously inured early Saturday in a South Side Burnside neighborhood home fire.

Crews responded to the fire before 2 p.m. at the home in the 600 block of East 89th Street, where firefighters found lights smoke conditions, according to Deputy District Chief Annette Nance-Holt of the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters heard a woman inside calling for help, so they entered the home and rescued her, Nance-Holt said. She told responders that her father was still inside, where crews found him in a hallway and pulled him out of the home.

Both were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, Nance-Holt said.

The home didn’t have working smoke detectors, she said.