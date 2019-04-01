Man fatally struck by vehicle in Crown Point

A man struck by a vehicle last month in northwest Indiana has died, authorities said.

David Laux Sr. was involved in the crash about 2:40 p.m. March 22 in the 800 block of Carol Drive in Crown Point, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found he died of complications from multiple injuries from the crash. His death was ruled an accident.

Crown Point police have not released details.