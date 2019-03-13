No bail for man accused in fatal West Pullman stabbing

A 52-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a 20-year-old man to death during a fight last year in West Pullman was ordered held without bail Wednesday.

David Sanders faces a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Terrence Ivory on Feb. 26, 2018, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jamie Santini said Sanders was involved in an argument with another person on that day at a home in the 11800 block of South State Street.

Ivory stepped in to defend the person that Sanders was arguing with and also got into an argument with Sanders, which then turned physical. During the fight, Sanders allegedly pulled out a steak knife and stabbed Ivory at least 10 times, Santini said.

Ivory was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Sanders fled the area with the knife.

Multiple witnesses identified Sanders as the person they saw “covered in blood and standing over [Ivory],” Santini said. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody Monday in Madison, Wis., according to court records.

An assistant public defender for Sanders said he has lived in Cook County his entire life and held various jobs around his neighborhood. His arrest report showed he most recently lived in Roseland on the South Side.

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. ordered Sanders held without bail, noting that he fled the area after the stabbing. His next court date was set for April 1.