Girl, 15, missing from Near West Side

A teenage girl has been reported missing from the Near West Side.

Dayjahonah Clark, 15, left her home April 7 in the 3200 block of West Fulton Street, Chicago police said. She hasn’t contacted her family or attended school since.

Clark is 5-feet tall, 165 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.