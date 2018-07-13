Days after acquittal, Robert Rialmo involved in another fight on Northwest Side

Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo, the officer who shot and killed Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones in December 2015, leaves court at the Daley Center on June 19, 2018. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Less than a week after he was found not guilty of battery for punching two people in a bar, embattled Chicago Police officer Robert Rialmo was involved in yet another scuffle, police confirmed Friday.

Rialmo, 29, was involved in “some type of altercation” with two other people at Teaser’s Pub on the Northwest Side shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The three were kicked out of the bar and it escalated into “something physical” outside a nearby Taco Burrito King restaurant, Guglielmi said.

None of the three was arrested, though all were considered “mutual combatants,” Guglielmi said.

An internal affairs investigation has been opened and any “administrative component” of the investigation would be handled by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Guglielmi said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

