Girl, 17, missing from Bronzeville

Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Dazmyn Lowery was last seen in the 4200 block of South King Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Lowery is described as a 5-foot-2, 117-pound girl with brown eyes, braided black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with “love” written on it in white letters, blue sweatpants and white Jordan shoes.

She has been known to hang out in the 300 block of East 75th Street and the 7500 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.