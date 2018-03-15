DCFS investigates death of 2-month-old Harvey girl

State child welfare authorities are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl Saturday morning in south suburban Harvey.

The girl was taken from her home in Harvey to Ingalls Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy Sunday did not rule on the cause and manner of her death pending further investigation.

Harvey city spokesman Sean Howard said the death remained under investigation by Harvey police pending autopsy results, but that “there was no evidence of foul play at the scene.”

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating an allegation of neglect in connection with the death, department spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. She said the investigation was pending and the department hasn’t had any prior contact with the girl.