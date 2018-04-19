DCFS investigates death of 7-month-old Hazel Crest girl

State child welfare authorities were investigating the death of a 7-month-old girl from south suburban Hazel Crest earlier this week.

The girl was taken from her Hazel Crest home to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge about 12:24 a.m. on April 12, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:23 p.m. Monday.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating allegations of neglect in connection with the death, a spokeswoman said. The investigation was pending.

Hazel Crest police could not provide further details about the case.